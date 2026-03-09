Petrobras Speeds Up Buzios Output With Faster Platform Ramp-Up

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR is moving to accelerate production increases from its newest offshore platforms in the Búzios field, located in Brazil’s prolific pre-salt Santos Basin. The initiative focuses on speeding up the production ramp-up from recently installed units as the company aims to strengthen output growth while maintaining efficient field management.

According to company leadership, the move is part of Petrobras’ broader strategy to maximize the productivity of its high-value pre-salt assets, which remain among the most important drivers of Brazil’s oil production.

Faster Ramp-Up From P-78 & P-79 Platforms

Petrobras is prioritizing faster ramp-up operations at the P-78 platform, which is already producing, and the P-79 platform, which is nearing the final commissioning phase. A key milestone has already been achieved at P-78, where the company completed the first gas injection just 61 days after first oil production.

This achievement marks a new operational record for Petrobras. The previous benchmark was set by the P-66 platform, where the same process took 79 days. Accelerating gas injection is crucial because it stabilizes reservoir pressure and allows Petrobras to proceed with the interconnection of additional wells on the platform.

Currently, P-78 has one well connected, and once the gas injection process stabilizes, Petrobras plans to link more wells to boost production capacity.

Strategic Role of Gas Injection

Gas injection plays a vital role in sustaining output levels in offshore reservoirs. By injecting gas back into the reservoir, Petrobras can maintain pressure and enhance oil recovery rates, ensuring more efficient extraction over time.

By completing this step earlier than usual, Petrobras is positioning the platform to reach its production targets more quickly. This operational efficiency could significantly shorten the time required for the platform to reach peak production.

New Platforms to Strengthen Future Production

While the ramp-up of existing platforms is being accelerated, Petrobras does not expect the next two platforms in the Búzios development — P-80 and P-81 — to begin production earlier than scheduled. Both units are still on track to start operations in early 2027.

The P-80 platform is expected to begin its journey to Brazil in August, followed by another platform departing the following month. These large-scale offshore units will play a major role in sustaining production growth in the coming years.

Each platform is designed with a production capacity of approximately 180,000 barrels of oil per day, highlighting the scale of Petrobras’ ongoing investment in the Búzios field.

Managing Reservoir Decline to Sustain Output

A key factor enabling Petrobras to expand production is its success in managing natural reservoir decline in mature fields. The company has significantly reduced the annual decline rate in its major oil fields from 12% to about 4% starting in 2024.

This improvement has allowed new platforms to contribute meaningful production growth rather than merely offsetting natural declines. The result was reflected in Petrobras’ record production levels last year.

Without this improvement in reservoir management, new platforms would have only replaced lost production instead of increasing overall output.

A New Phase for Brazil’s Oil Production

With the accelerated ramp-up of existing platforms and the addition of large new units in the coming years, Petrobras expects a substantial rise in production from the Búzios field.

Two major platforms entering operation this year will lift Brazil’s production capacity, while two more scheduled for early 2027 are expected to consolidate this higher production level. Together, these developments reinforce the strategic importance of the Búzios field as one of the largest and most productive offshore oil assets in the world.

