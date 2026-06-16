Petrobras Signs R$443.7M Decommissioning Contract With OceanPact

Petrobras PBR and OceanPact have signed a contract to decommission flexible pipelines at the Marlim Field in Brazil’s Campos Basin, focusing on subsea infrastructure removal at the P-18 platform, according to BrazilEnergyInsight. The project involves large-scale subsea engineering operations to safely recover flexible pipelines, risers and umbilicals that supported long-term deepwater production. It strengthens Brazil’s offshore decommissioning ecosystem by combining engineering precision, marine operational capability and environmental governance in a complex offshore environment.

Petrobras Offshore Decommissioning Strategy in the Campos Basin

Petrobras is managing the transition of mature offshore assets in the Campos Basin through structured retirement programs. The Marlim Field is a key deepwater production hub with extensive subsea infrastructure connecting wells, manifolds and platforms such as P-18. As production declines, Petrobras follows a controlled removal strategy that prioritizes safety, seabed integrity and environmental protection. This process relies on engineering studies, risk assessments and specialized techniques suited for deepwater pipelines and umbilicals.

OceanPact Contract Scope and Subsea Operations

OceanPact’s contract, valued at R$ 443.7 million, covers subsea inspections, pipeline recovery, cutting operations and umbilical disconnection. The project begins with detailed inspections to evaluate pipeline integrity, seabed positioning and environmental conditions, which guide execution planning. Remotely operated tools are then used to cut segment pipelines into recoverable sections, while umbilicals carrying hydraulic, electrical and communication lines are carefully disconnected and retrieved. Multipurpose Support Vessels (MPSVs) equipped with dynamic positioning systems and heavy-lift cranes provide offshore operational support throughout the execution phase.

Technical Complexity of the P-18 Platform

The P-18 platform presents a highly complex subsea environment due to its dense network of interconnected infrastructure. Flexible pipelines and risers link multiple production systems, requiring precise coordination during decommissioning to avoid disruption of nearby assets. Each pipeline segment is individually assessed based on structural condition, fatigue history and seabed location to determine safe recovery methods. Deepwater conditions, such as low visibility and variable ocean dynamics, further increase operational complexity.

Role of Subsea Technology and Marine Support Systems

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are used to conduct underwater inspections, provide real-time visual feedback and support precision cutting and recovery tasks. MPSVs act as offshore operational bases, maintaining stability through dynamic positioning systems while supporting lifting operations. Subsea handling systems control the movement of recovered infrastructure from the seabed to vessel decks, reducing mechanical stress and ensuring safe transfer.

Integrated Execution Model Across OceanPact Divisions

OceanPact executes the project through an integrated operational structure. The Subsea Engineering division develops technical designs, operational procedures and risk mitigation strategies. The Subsea and Decommissioning division carries out offshore execution using ROVs and subsea tools. The Navigation division manages vessel coordination to ensure operational continuity between surface and subsea activities. EnvironPact oversees environmental monitoring and ensures compliance with Safety, Environment and Health standards across all phases of the project.

Environmental Management and Circular Economy Integration

Environmental responsibility is embedded throughout the decommissioning process, with continuous monitoring of water quality, seabed conditions and marine ecosystems to ensure regulatory compliance. Recovered pipelines and umbilicals are assessed for reuse, recycling or safe disposal, supporting circular economy principles and minimizing environmental impact.

Engineering Challenges in Deepwater Pipeline Recovery

Deepwater decommissioning involves high pressure, complex seabed terrain and unpredictable ocean conditions. Flexible pipelines require careful handling to prevent structural failure during recovery. Real-time data from subsea systems supports operational decision-making, while precise coordination between vessels and underwater equipment ensures stability and safety throughout execution.

Strategic Importance of the Petrobras and OceanPact Partnership

The partnership highlights the growing importance of specialized decommissioning services in Brazil’s offshore energy sector. As mature fields like Marlim transition toward end-of-life operations, demand for advanced subsea engineering solutions continues to rise. OceanPact’s integrated capabilities across engineering, marine operations and environmental management position it as a key contributor to complex offshore projects and reflect the industry’s shift toward safer and more sustainable asset management.

Conclusion

The Marlim Field decommissioning project marks a significant advancement in offshore engineering and subsea infrastructure management. Through the integration of advanced technology, specialized vessels and multidisciplinary expertise, the project ensures safe, efficient and environmentally responsible removal of subsea systems while supporting Brazil’s long-term offshore energy transition.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Petrobras is a leading Brazilian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On the other end, OceanPact is a Brazilian environmental services company specializing in offshore support, environmental protection, emergency response and sustainable solutions for the oil and gas, maritime and industrial sectors.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy CVE, Murphy USA MUSA and Marathon Petroleum MPC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cenovus Energy is valued at $52.86 billion. It is a Canadian integrated energy company that produces, refines and markets crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Cenovus Energy operates major oil sands and refining assets across Canada and the United States, making it one of North America's leading energy producers.

Murphy USA is valued at $11.5 billion. The company is one of the largest independent gasoline and convenience store retailers in the United States, operating a network of stores primarily located near Walmart locations. Murphy USA focuses on offering low-cost fuel and everyday convenience products, supported by a strong loyalty program and disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at $76.95 billion. It is one of the largest downstream energy companies in the United States, operating extensive refining, transportation and fuel marketing networks. Through its refining assets and retail fuel brands, Marathon Petroleum supplies gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products to consumers and businesses nationwide.

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