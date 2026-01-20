Petrobras Signs Historic Marine Biofuel Supply Deal With Odfjell

Petrobras PBR, one of Brazil's largest energy companies, has announced a significant agreement with the Norwegian shipping giant, Odfjell, to supply B24 marine biofuel. Set to run through 2026, this deal marks a pivotal step in the global transition toward sustainable maritime fuels and reaffirms Petrobras’ commitment to advancing low-carbon solutions in the shipping sector. With this deal, up to 12,000 metric tons of B24 biofuel will be delivered to Odfjell's fleet of over 70 ships, strengthening both companies' contributions to a greener, more sustainable future for global shipping.

What Is B24 Marine Biofuel and Why Is It Important?

B24 biofuel is a blend consisting of 24% biofuel and 76% Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). This mix has been specially designed to reduce the carbon footprint of maritime shipping. The biofuel component is derived from renewable sources, significantly reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional fossil fuels. This blend not only lowers CO2 emissions but also plays a crucial role in meeting global sustainability standards for the shipping industry.

The significance of the B24 biofuel lies in its ability to bridge the gap between conventional marine fuels and future carbon-neutral shipping solutions. By incorporating biofuels, shipping companies like Odfjell can take immediate steps to decarbonize their operations, significantly reducing the environmental burden of their vessels while remaining operationally viable with existing infrastructure.

Petrobras' Role in the Biofuel Industry

Petrobras has long been recognized as a key player in Brazil’s energy sector, with an expanding focus on biofuels as part of its broader energy transition strategy. The biofuel blend, produced at Petrobras’ refineries for supply to Odfjell’s vessels, is designed to meet the highest quality and sustainability standards. Additionally, the biofuel is certified under the ISCC EU sustainability scheme, which guarantees its compliance with global environmental and social standards.

Petrobras' strategy is designed to align with its 2026-2030 Business Plan, emphasizing the company's commitment to advancing low-carbon markets. By entering into this agreement with Odfjell, Petrobras has strengthened its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions while contributing to the global push for greener fuel alternatives in maritime shipping.

Strategic Significance of the Petrobras-Odfjell Partnership

The contract between Petrobras and Odfjell signifies more than just a business transaction; it represents a step toward global collaboration in sustainable shipping. The partnership follows the Brazil-Norway green shipping corridor agreement, signed in February 2025, further cementing ties between Brazil and Norway in their shared mission to reduce emissions from maritime shipping.

Odfjell, with its vast fleet of over 70 vessels, is one of the world’s leading shipping companies focused on transporting chemicals and other specialty cargoes. The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its active pursuit of low-emission alternatives like the B24 biofuel blend. By leveraging Petrobras’ cutting-edge biofuel production capabilities, Odfjell is taking proactive steps to align its operations with the growing demand for green shipping solutions.

The Bunkering Process and Logistics Behind the Deal

The logistical operations required to deliver the B24 biofuel to Odfjell's fleet are equally impressive. Blending and bunkering of the fuel will take place at Petrobras' Rio Grande terminal, strategically located to support efficient distribution. Dedicated bunker barges will be used to perform deliveries, ensuring the timely and secure transfer of biofuel to Odfjell’s vessels.

This efficient supply-chain infrastructure highlights Petrobras' capabilities in ensuring consistent fuel delivery while minimizing the environmental impact of fuel distribution. The use of bunker barges, which are specifically designed to transport marine fuel, ensures that the process is carried out with precision and in accordance with international maritime standards.

How Will the Deal Impact the Future of Green Shipping?

The growing global focus on reducing carbon emissions is driving significant changes in the shipping industry. The partnership between Petrobras and Odfjell represents a tangible step toward the widespread adoption of low-emission fuels and the development of sustainable shipping practices. With sustainability becoming a critical concern for both regulators and consumers, shipping companies are increasingly turning to cleaner alternatives to traditional marine fuels.

The adoption of B24 biofuel by Odfjell not only supports the company’s sustainability goals but also sets a powerful precedent for other companies in the maritime industry. As more industry players recognize the benefits of adopting low-carbon alternatives, the global shipping industry will continue to evolve toward greener practices, resulting in a significant reduction in global emissions.

Conclusion

The Petrobras-Odfjell biofuel deal represents a significant milestone in the global shipping industry’s journey toward sustainability. By providing a reliable supply of B24 biofuel, Petrobras is playing a crucial role in the energy transition, helping companies like Odfjell meet their sustainability targets while reducing their environmental impact. As global regulations continue to push for stricter emissions reductions, partnerships like this will be key to ensuring that the shipping industry can thrive while remaining committed to greener practices.

This partnership is a testament to the power of international collaboration and the role that companies like Petrobras and Odfjell play in shaping the future of maritime shipping. With sustainability at the forefront of their operations, both companies are not only enhancing their business prospects but also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable world for future generations.

