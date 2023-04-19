US Markets
SHEL

Petrobras, Shell building production development lab in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 19, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed on a partnership with Shell SHEL.L and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory in the northeastern state of Bahia.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that investments in the sub-salt-focused lab were seen at 254 million reais ($50.70 million), with operations set to start in 2024.

($1 = 5.0095 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.