Petrobras, Shell building production development lab in Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed on a partnership with Shell SHEL.L and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory in the northeastern state of Bahia.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that investments in the sub-salt-focused lab were seen at 254 million reais ($50.70 million), with operations set to start in 2024.

($1 = 5.0095 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

