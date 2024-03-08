News & Insights

US Markets

Petrobras shares plunge on dividend frustration, downgrades

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

March 08, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Updates with opening trading, analyst views, context throughout

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA plunged more than 11% in opening trading in Sao Paulo on Friday, after the firm's dividend frustrated investors and triggered analyst downgrades

In a fourth-quarter earningsrelease late on Thursday, Petrobras said it would pay out 14.2 billion reais ($2.88 billion) in dividends to shareholders, but investors had also expected an extraordinary dividend that did not materialize.

Goldman Sachs analysts told clients that investors had expressed expectations of a $3-4 billion extraordinary dividend.

Petrobras has been a major cash cow for its shareholders in the last few years, mainly during the previous management when the firm paid out far more than Western oil major peers.

"The message that was passed is very clear: investors should expect only minimum dividends for Petrobras," analysts at JPMorgan wrote, saying the fourth-quarter payout represents a meager dividend yield of 8.1% in 2024, "substantially below that of peers that typically deliver returns in the low teens."

The lower payout also triggered downgrades from analysts. Santander analysts downgraded Petrobras to "Neutral" from "Buy", saying it sends "mixed signals regarding short-term capital allocation strategy."

Analysts at Bradesco BBI also downgraded the firm saying they believe "flows could move away from Petrobras to Chinese oil companies given the recent turnaround in capital discipline and strong buyback programs," also mentioning Saudi Aramco.

Petrobras reported a 6.3% drop in its fourth-quarter net recurring profit to 41 billion reais, beating expectations of 35.3 billion reais among analysts polled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Brad Haynes)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.