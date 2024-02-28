News & Insights

Petrobras shares fall 5% after CEO says firm will be 'cautious' about dividends

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

February 28, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Paula Arend Laier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA shares fell by around 5% after the firm's Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates was quoted as saying the firm would be cautious about issuing extraordinary dividend payments.

“We need to be cautious. Shareholders will understand,” Prates told Bloomberg on Wednesday when asked about an extraordinary dividend payment. “I would be more conservative than aggressive."

After markets closed, Petrobras said that it has not made any decision regarding dividends that has not yet been announced, and that its dividend policy remains the same as the one approved in July.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier, writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Fabio.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21 99603-4782;))

Reuters
