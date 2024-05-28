News & Insights

Petrobras Sees Revenue Drop in Early 2024

May 28, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras reports a 11.2% decrease in sales revenues for Jan-Mar/2024 compared to the same period in 2023, attributed mainly to falling domestic market oil product revenues and a decrease in exported crude oil revenues. The company’s financial indicators suggest a shift in performance and liquidity, with notable changes in gross and net debt ratios.

