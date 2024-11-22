News & Insights

Petrobras sees ordinary dividends of $45-$55B from 2025 to 2029

November 22, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Petrobras (PBR) laid out its 2025-2029 business plan, which includes paying out ordinary dividends totaling $45-$55B as a “base-case scenario.” The company also sees flexibility for extraordinary payments. The stock in morning trading is up 5% to $14.86.

