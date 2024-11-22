Petrobras sees ordinary dividends of $45-$55B from 2025 to 2029

Petrobras (PBR) laid out its 2025-2029 business plan, which includes paying out ordinary dividends totaling $45-$55B as a “base-case scenario.” The company also sees flexibility for extraordinary payments. The stock in morning trading is up 5% to $14.86.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.