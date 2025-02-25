Petrobras Secures $1.1B Loan to Drive Energy Transition

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has taken a significant step toward sustainability and secured $1.1 billion in funding from Banco do Brasil. The deal is structured as two credit notes and a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The combined credit notes, valued at $1.1 billion, will mature in 2032. The partners also announced a maturity extension of a revolving credit facility worth $350 million until 2030.

The partners also signed an MoU to secure technical cooperation for the development of projects related to decarbonization and biodiversity preservation. The MoU will support projects related to the ‘green finance’ concept and focus on actions to prevent climate change.

An external consultancy firm will be evaluating compliance with the company’s energy transition commitments every year.

PBR’s Commitment Toward Energy Transition

Low-carbon initiatives have always been Petrobras’ goal. These funding initiatives highlight the company’s commitment to energy transition, which contributes to the country’s development in a responsible manner, aligning with the global sustainability challenges.

A Strategic Partnership for a Greener Future

The agreement between Petrobras and Banco do Brasil is not just financial support but a strategic collaboration focused on green finance and climate-conscious investments. Under this partnership, Banco do Brasil, which already claims net-zero emissions in its direct operations, aims to achieve the same goal across its financed portfolio by 2050, expanding its footprint in the carbon credit market.

For the bank, it is crucial to have a partner like Petrobras in this mission, as the company is equally committed to innovation along with social, environmental and climate sustainability without losing focus on its mission of developing the country.

PBR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Prairie Operating Co. PROP and Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR.While SM Energy and PROP currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Gulfport Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy Company is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 earnings indicates 15.11% year-over-year growth.

Houston-based Prairie Operating is an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROP’s 2024 earnings indicates 81.19% year-over-year growth.

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2024 earnings indicates 108.53% year-over-year growth.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.