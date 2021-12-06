US Markets

Petrobras says no fuel prices adjustment planned

Marta Nogueira
Roberto Samora
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said it does not expect to readjust fuel prices and no such measure has been decided by its executive group on market prices.

President Jair Bolsonaro said over the weekend that Petrobras would begin to announce "small" reductions in fuel prices this week, in an interview with news website Poder360.

"Petrobras reiterates its commitment to competitive prices that are in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility" to the domestic market, the company said in a statement.

Petrobras also said that it continuously monitors markets and analyzes the behavior of international prices daily.

Bolsonaro's remarks followed a retreat in oil prices in recent weeks, with growing concerns that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus could reduce global demand for the commodity.

