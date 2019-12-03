Petrobras says it is working on new share offering of fuel distribution unit

Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, said on Tuesday it is working on an additional share offering to reduce its minority stake in its fuel distribution unit.

Petrobras confirmed it is working on a share offering of its unit after newspaper Valor Economico reported that the company's chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, told investors in New York about the plan.

Last month, Castello Branco said Petrobras PETR4.SA wanted to reduce its stake in Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA, without elaborating.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA privatized Petrobras Distribuidora through a share offering last July, but still holds a 37.5% stake.

