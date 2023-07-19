News & Insights

Petrobras says discussions on Braskem sale far from over

July 19, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it will analyze all offers presented for Braskem BRKM5.SA but believes that discussions on a potential sale of the petrochemical producer are still far from over.

Petrobras is one of Braskem's main shareholders alongside conglomerate Novonor, which holds a controlling stake in the firm but has long looked to sell it to repay creditors after entering bankruptcy protection.

Three offers so far have been presented for control of Braskem: a joint bid from Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and U.S. asset manager Apollo APO.N and separate proposals from Brazilian firms Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6.SA and J&F.

Petrobras holds contractual rights to decide if it wants to buy out Novonor in the firm or exercise tag-along rights in case of a potential sale.

"We have the privilege of being the last one to have a say," chief executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro, adding the state-run giant would take a look at all the proposals.

