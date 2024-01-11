Petrobras rules out investing in solar, wind projects outside Brazil

By 2028, the firm will invest $5.2 billion in solar and wind power with an initial focus on onshore plants, while researching the development of offshore wind in Brazil, executives said when they unveiled Petrobras' new business plan in November.

Petrobras presented last year its first studies for offshore wind, in partnership with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL.

Petrobras expects the Brazilian government to hold its first auction for offshore wind areas this year, Tolmasquim said in an interview.

Most of the firm's renewable power generation portfolio will be greenfield, but around 20% will be made up of projects already operating, the executive added.

Many of the projects will be done in partnerships with other firms, said Tolmasquim, adding that Petrobras' stake in most of them will be 50% or lower.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Leticia Fucuchima, writing by Fabio Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)

