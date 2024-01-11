News & Insights

US Markets
EQNR

Petrobras rules out investing in solar, wind projects outside Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

January 11, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by Marta Nogueira and Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

By 2028, the firm will invest $5.2 billion in solar and wind power with an initial focus on onshore plants, while researching the development of offshore wind in Brazil, executives said when they unveiled Petrobras' new business plan in November.

Petrobras presented last year its first studies for offshore wind, in partnership with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL.

Petrobras expects the Brazilian government to hold its first auction for offshore wind areas this year, Tolmasquim said in an interview.

Most of the firm's renewable power generation portfolio will be greenfield, but around 20% will be made up of projects already operating, the executive added.

Many of the projects will be done in partnerships with other firms, said Tolmasquim, adding that Petrobras' stake in most of them will be 50% or lower.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Leticia Fucuchima, writing by Fabio Teixeira Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Fabio.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21 99603-4782;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.