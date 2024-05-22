Petrobras Revises Refinery Market Commitments

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras, following a renegotiation with Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), has updated the terms of its commitments from 2019 regarding refinery divestments. The company has successfully sold stakes in three assets but will no longer divest five others, instead adopting new measures to ensure competitive practices in the oil market. These changes align with Petrobras’ strategic focus on adapting to market conditions and a transition to a low carbon economy.

