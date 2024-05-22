News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras Revises Refinery Market Commitments

May 22, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras, following a renegotiation with Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), has updated the terms of its commitments from 2019 regarding refinery divestments. The company has successfully sold stakes in three assets but will no longer divest five others, instead adopting new measures to ensure competitive practices in the oil market. These changes align with Petrobras’ strategic focus on adapting to market conditions and a transition to a low carbon economy.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.