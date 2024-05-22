Petrobras Revises Gas Market Strategy with CADE

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has successfully renegotiated terms with CADE regarding the Gas Cessation Commitment, eliminating the need to divest its TBG unit and aligning with the company’s strategic plan. New commitments emphasize TBG’s operational independence to maintain competitiveness in Brazil’s natural gas market, with significant measures such as the independent election of TBG’s board members and the commercial board’s independence from Petrobras. This amendment signifies Petrobras’ commitment to regulatory respect and market transparency.

