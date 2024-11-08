News & Insights

Petrobras Reports Decline in Assets and Revenue

November 08, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras, the Brazilian oil giant, reported a decline in its total assets from $217 billion at the end of 2023 to $198 billion as of September 2024. The company also saw a decrease in sales revenues, generating $70.6 billion for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $75.3 billion in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, Petrobras continues to maintain a strong equity position, with shareholders’ equity standing at $72.5 billion.

