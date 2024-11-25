Petrobras Reports Decline in 2024 Sales Revenues

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras reported a decline in sales revenues for the first nine months of 2024, with figures dropping by 6.2% to $70.6 billion compared to the same period in 2023. This decrease is attributed primarily to reduced domestic oil product revenues, driven by lowered average prices and sales volumes. However, the company saw a rise in exported crude oil revenues, thanks to higher sales volumes and increased international crude prices.

