Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake

Petrobras PBR, Brazil's state-controlled integrated oil and gas company, is reportedly engaging in advanced discussions regarding a strategic move that has the potential to significantly transform the petrochemical industry across Latin America. According to Reuters, the company has responded favorably to an acquisition strategy proposed by IG4 Capital, aimed at securing a controlling stake in Braskem BAK, the leading petrochemical producer, currently held by engineering conglomerate Novonor.

Petrobras' Key Role in Braskem’s Future

As the second-largest shareholder in the petrochemical leader, the oil and gas giant holds significant sway over any potential changes to the company's ownership structure. Holding a right of first refusal under its shareholder agreement, PBR acts as a gatekeeper for any transaction involving Novonor's stake. Without consent from this major stakeholder, the transfer of control to IG4 cannot move forward.

Per Reuters, the energy powerhouse has shown a constructive and receptive stance toward IG4 Capital’s plan, signaling a rare alignment between public and private sector interests in one of Brazil’s most strategic industries.

IG4 Capital’s Strategic Maneuver

IG4 Capital recently secured exclusive negotiation rights after striking a significant agreement to purchase a substantial portion of Novonor's debt from Brazil’s several top financial institutions. This involves BNDES, the powerful state-owned development bank of Brazil. The deal grants IG4 Capital the opportunity to swap billions of reais in Novonor debt for equity in Braskem, enabling a pathway to take control of the petrochemical titan.

This development marks a turning point in Braskem’s future, as its control has long been in flux. Reuters insiders indicate that the IG4 proposal has gained traction thanks to its well-organized financial plan, along with guarantees given to Petrobras on corporate governance and strategic control.

Implications for Braskem's Management and Capital Structure

Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical company, could see a significant transformation in its executive leadership if the deal comes to fruition. Current internal conversations suggest that an influx of new capital and a revamped board of directors may soon follow. Such changes would mark a key shift for a company still navigating slim profit margins in the petrochemical industry and dealing with environmental challenges in Maceió linked to its former salt mining operations.

Industry insiders believe the potential change in leadership could revitalize Braskem, not only financially but also operationally. With IG4 Capital potentially at the helm, investors and stakeholders expect a more modern and accountable governance structure to emerge, in line with global ESG expectations.

Governmental Influence and Presidential Interests

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is reportedly invested in the outcome of this deal. Based on the report, Brazil’s president has instructed Magda Chambriard, CEO of Petrobras, to pursue a plan that revitalizes Braskem while preserving the strategic priorities of the former. This high-level interest reflects Braskem’s national significance as a cornerstone of Brazil’s industrial sector.

The presidential office has remained silent on the matter, and spokespeople for Petrobras, IG4 Capital, Novonor and Braskem have all refrained from offering public statements. However, sources familiar with the situation, speaking to Reuters, indicate that talks between Petrobras and IG4 Capital have made significant progress in recent weeks.

Novonor’s Debt Burden and the Push for a Resolution

The urgency behind the transaction is amplified by Novonor's financial constraints. The group, formerly known as Odebrecht, has been attempting to offload its Braskem stake for years. These efforts were hampered by legacy issues from the Car Wash scandal, where Novonor pledged its Braskem shares as collateral for R$15 billion in loans. That debt has since ballooned to nearly R$20 billion, exceeding Braskem’s current market value by a wide margin.

By transferring this debt to IG4 Capital in exchange for shares, Novonor hopes to ease its financial burdens and satisfy obligations under the judicial recovery plan. IG4 Capital’s plan appears to be the most viable path forward after recent negotiations with Brazilian entrepreneur Nelson Tanure failed to produce a conclusive agreement.

Petrobras' Strategy: Influence Without Ownership Expansion

Though Petrobras holds a significant stake in Braskem, its current strategy does not involve increasing the ownership percentage. Instead, it is seeking greater influence over the company’s operational decisions and long-term direction. This approach aligns with its broader objectives of protecting shareholder value and national energy interests.

Some insiders suggest that Petrobras may negotiate for additional voting power or board representation as part of any agreement to greenlight IG4 Capital’s acquisition. The oil company’s stance is not merely transactional — it aims to ensure Braskem’s sustainability and competitiveness in aglobal marketthat is rapidly shifting toward cleaner and more efficient chemical production.

Novonor’s Conditions and Potential Retention of Minority Stake

Novonor is prepared to cede control of Braskem. It is reportedly interested in retaining a minor stake in Braskem. Revenues from this holding would assist Novonor in meeting the structured payments required under its judicial recovery framework. One source described the company’s position as focused on "constructing a solution where all parties gain," suggesting a collaborative, if cautious, approach to the transition.

As it stands, Novonor holds 50.1% of Braskem’s voting shares and 38.3% of total shares, while Petrobras owns 47% of voting rights and 36.1% overall. The redistribution of this control, if executed, will be one of the largest private equity maneuvers in Brazil’s industrial history.

Outlook: A Defining Moment for Brazil’s Chemical Industry

The potential transfer of Braskem’s control to IG4 Capital marks a critical inflection point for the entire Latin American petrochemical sector. If the agreement is finalized, its impact will be felt throughout supply chains, investment environments and regulatory frameworks. The combination of private equity agility, state enterprise oversight and governmental backing may finally offer the formula Braskem needs to escape its legacy liabilities and secure a sustainable and innovative future. With negotiations moving forward and stakeholder alignment improving, the next few months could see the dawn of a transformed Braskem, backed by fresh capital, improved governance and renewed national significance.

