Petrobras refinery utilization in Brazil hits 99%, exec says

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Refinery utilization rates at Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA will stay high in the second half of the year, an executive at the state-run oil firm said on Friday, amid strong demand for its fuel products.

Refinery utilization rates have hit 99% in recent days, said Rodrigo Costa e Lima, the company's downstream chief. In the second half of the year, they should average around 86%, he said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Rafaella Barros)

