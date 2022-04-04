Petrobras refinery utilisation rate at 89% in March

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA achieved a refinery utilisation rate of 91% in the last week of March and averaged 89% over the full month, it said on Monday, looking to boost fuel output as fuel prices rise.

"Petrobras is producing as much as it can considering safety, sustainability and economic conditions," Petrobras refining director Rodrigo Costa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.