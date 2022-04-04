US Markets

Petrobras refinery utilisation rate at 89% in March

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras achieved a refinery utilisation rate of 91% in the last week of March and averaged 89% over the full month, it said on Monday, looking to boost fuel output as fuel prices rise.

"Petrobras is producing as much as it can considering safety, sustainability and economic conditions," Petrobras refining director Rodrigo Costa said in a statement.

