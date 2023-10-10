Petrobras refineries in Q3 reach 95.8% utilization, highest since 2014

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA reached a refinery utilization rate of 95.8% in the third quarter, its highest since 2014, the state-run oil company said on Tuesday.

The Paulinia Refinery (Replan), Petrobras' largest, in September refined 12.8 million barrels of oil, the highest figure since February 2015.

According to Petrobras, there were also records in the production of oil derivatives in the third quarter, with the production of S10 diesel reaching 464,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 419,000 bpd in the second quarter, and gasoline reaching 423,000 bpd, the highest since the final quarter of 2013.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; writing by Steven Grattan; editing by Jason Neely)

