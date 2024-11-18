News & Insights

Petrobras to Redeem 2025 and 2026 Global Notes

November 18, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced the redemption of its 5.299% Global Notes due 2025 and 6.250% Global Notes due 2026, with redemption dates set for December 2024. The move will involve paying the greater of the principal amount or a calculated make-whole amount, alongside accrued interest. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at optimizing Petrobras’s capital structure by utilizing available cash on hand.

