Petrobras to Redeem 2025 and 2026 Global Notes

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced the redemption of its 5.299% Global Notes due 2025 and 6.250% Global Notes due 2026, with redemption dates set for December 2024. The move will involve paying the greater of the principal amount or a calculated make-whole amount, alongside accrued interest. This strategic financial maneuver is aimed at optimizing Petrobras’s capital structure by utilizing available cash on hand.

