Petrobras Reclaims Full Control of Campos Basin Assets With $450M Deal

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has taken a significant step in strengthening its upstream portfolio by signing agreements to acquire the remaining 50% stake in the Tartaruga Verde field and Module III of the Espadarte field. The agreement follows an earlier announcement made by the company in March 2026. The stakes were previously held by Malaysia's Petronas. Once the transaction is completed, Petrobras will hold 100% ownership of both assets while continuing as the operator.

This move marks a strategic consolidation of control over key offshore assets in Brazil’s Campos Basin. Petrobras’ $450 million acquisition underscores its renewed focus on operational control and value maximization in core offshore regions. By reclaiming full ownership of these producing assets, the company positions itself to capture greater upside while reinforcing leadership in Brazil’s deepwater sector.

Deal Structure and Financial Details

The total transaction is valued at $450 million and follows a structured payment plan. Petrobras has already made an upfront payment of $50 million at signing. A further $350 million will be paid upon closing, subject to adjustments tied to the asset’s performance since July 1, 2025.

Additionally, the agreement includes up to $50 million in deferred payments, split into two installments to be paid 12 months and 24 months after closing. These payments will also be linked to performance-related milestones, ensuring financial flexibility and alignment with asset output.

Strategic Importance of Campos Basin Assets

The Tartaruga Verde and Espadarte Module III fields are located in the southern Campos Basin, with water depths ranging between 700 meters and 1,620 meters. Currently producing about 55,000 barrels of oil per day, these assets are operated through the FPSO Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes.

By regaining full ownership, Petrobras enhances its operational flexibility and secures a larger share of production revenues. This is particularly valuable in a favorable oil price environment, where higher equity stakes directly translate into stronger cash flows.

Strengthening Petrobras’ Upstream Strategy

The acquisition aligns with Petrobras’ broader strategy of focusing on high-margin offshore assets. In recent years, the company has shifted from a divestment-driven approach — aimed at reducing debt — to a more growth-oriented model centered on asset consolidation.

Full ownership allows Petrobras to streamline decision-making, optimize production and maximize returns from core fields. The move reinforces its commitment to deepwater exploration and production, where it holds a competitive advantage.

Industry Trends and Petronas’ Exit

This transaction also reflects a broader trend among national oil companies to increase control over strategic resources. Across Latin America, stronger balance sheets and improved market conditions have encouraged firms to consolidate upstream assets.

For Petronas, the sale aligns with its portfolio optimization strategy. The Malaysian company continues to rebalance its international exposure, focusing on capital discipline and strategic priorities.

Regulatory Approval and Next Steps

The completion of the deal remains subject to regulatory approval, including clearance from Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. Once approved, Petrobras will finalize the acquisition and fully integrate the assets into its portfolio.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider other top-ranked stocks like California Resources Corporation CRC, Permian Resources Corporation PR and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR. While California Resources and Permian Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, Nabors Industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management (Carbon TerraVault). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 revenues indicates 2.8% year-over-year growth.

Midland, TX-based Permian Resources is an independent oil and gas company. The company solidifies its footprint in the Permian Basin as a major operator in one of the most productive oil regions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PR’s 2026 earnings indicates 20.3% year-over-year growth.

Hamilton-based Nabors Industries is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land drilling operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR’s 2026 earnings indicates 49.1% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.