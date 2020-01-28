Petrobras readies sale of Brazil fuel distributor stake -sources

Brazil's state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has hired seven investment banks to sell a stake in its fuel distribution unit, Petrobras Distribuidora SA, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
