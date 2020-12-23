US Markets

Petrobras readies sale of Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline stake

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Luciano Costa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has started the process to sell its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline known as Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto BolIvia-Brasil (TBG), the producer said in a filing.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, is also selling its 25% stake at Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas S.A. (TSB), a pipeline network in southern Brazil, it said on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, Petrobras also announced the binding phase of the process to sell 26 concessions at the Potiguar basin, 23 of which are onshore fields and three in shallow waters.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

