Petrobras readies sale of Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline stake
Updates with details.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA has started the process to sell its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline known as Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto BolIvia-Brasil (TBG), the producer said in a filing.
Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, is also selling its 25% stake at Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas S.A. (TSB), a pipeline network in southern Brazil, it said on Wednesday.
In a separate filing, Petrobras also announced the binding phase of the process to sell 26 concessions at the Potiguar basin, 23 of which are onshore fields and three in shallow waters.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Luciano Costa Editing by David Goodman)
((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))
