Petrobras reaches $99 mln royalties deal over refinery, puts oilfield up for sale

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA has reached a 559 million real ($98.75 million) agreement with the country's oil regulator ANP regarding royalties over its SIX refinery, located in the southern state of Parana.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that 302 million reais have already been provisioned for a potential payment in the second quarter. It expects to start paying for the deal as soon as the contract is signed.

In a separate filing, Petrobras also said that has put its Catua oilfield, located in the Campos Basin, up for sale.

($1 = 5.6610 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

