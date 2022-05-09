Petrobras raises diesel prices despite Bolsonaro urging it not to

US Markets

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it will raise diesel prices at the refinery gate starting Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday it will raise diesel prices at the refinery gate starting Tuesday.

The move comes less than a week after President Jair Bolsonaro urged the firm not to raise fuel prices again, saying that such a decision could bankrupt Brazil and cause what he called a "national convulsion".

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that diesel prices will be increased to 4.91 reais ($0.9580) per liter from 4.51 reais/liter.

Petrobras said the price hike, its first one in two months, was necessary to track rising international diesel prices amid a tighter global supply balance.

