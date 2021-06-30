Petrobras raises $2.3 bln in sale of fuel distributor stake- source

US Markets

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) with the sale of its stake in fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The secondary share offering was priced at 26 reais per Petrobras Distribuidora share, with a 2.5% discount over closing price of 26.68 reais on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

