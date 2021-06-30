US Markets

Petrobras raises $2.3 bln in sale of fuel distributor stake

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in the largest share offering of the year in the country.

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, known as Petrobras, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in the largest share offering of the year in the country.

Petrobras divested its full remaining stake of 37.5% in its former subsidiary, fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA BRDT3.SA, in a secondary share offering that was priced at 26 reais per Petrobras Distribuidora share, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

That implies a value of 11.36 billion reais based on Petrobras' previous announcement that 436.9 million shares would be sold in the divestiture.

The secondary share offering price represents a 2.5% discount over the closing price of Distribuidora shares of 26.68 reais on Wednesday.

Petrobras effectively privatized Distribuidora two years ago in another share offering, but kept a minority stake it fully divested now.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

