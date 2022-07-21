Petrobras Q2 oil production falls 5%

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday said its second-quarter oil production fell 5% from a year ago.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, produced 2.114 million barrels per day of oil in the period. Including natural gas, the firm produced 2.616 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 5% from the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.