US Markets

Petrobras Q2 oil production falls 5%

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday said its second-quarter oil production fell 5% from a year ago.

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday said its second-quarter oil production fell 5% from a year ago.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, produced 2.114 million barrels per day of oil in the period. Including natural gas, the firm produced 2.616 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 5% from the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular