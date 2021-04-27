Petrobras Q1 production buoyed by Atapu, hit by divestments

By Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras produced 2.196 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, the state-run oil company said in a Tuesday securities filing, an increase from the fourth quarter, but a decline in yearly terms.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, attributed the quarterly production boost in part to the ramp-up of its P-70 platform in the major, deepwater Atapu field. The company also had fewer scheduled maintenance stoppages than in the fourth quarter, Petrobras said.

Divestments over the course of the year as well as production declines at mature fields weighed on production figures in yearly terms.

Output at a major field was slowed in March due to a coronavirus outbreak, unions previously told Reuters. Petrobras' made no mention of production impacts from COVID-19 in its output report even while acknowledging pandemic-related operational restrictions.

"Due to the worsening of the pandemic seen in Q1 2021, we reduced personnel aboard our platforms again and adopted a specialized embarkation system with the intent of reducing the daily flow of people," the company said.

Crude output was down 5.3% from the first quarter last year, and up 2.9% from the fourth quarter.

The company produced 2.72 millions barrels of oil equivalent per day, a measure that includes natural gas. That figure represented a 4.8% decline in annual terms and a 3.1% increase from the previous quarter.

