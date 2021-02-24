Petrobras profit boosted amid impairment reversal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA reported a fourth quarter net income of 59.9 billion reais ($11.1 billion) on Wednesday, a significant boost in annual and quarterly terms, due largely to the reversal of 31 billion reais in impairments.

The impairment reversal was made to reflect new assumptions about crude prices, the company said.

($1 = 5.41 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

