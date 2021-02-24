US Markets

Petrobras profit boosted amid impairment reversal

Contributors
Gram Slattery Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras reported a fourth quarter net income of 59.9 billion reais ($11.1 billion) on Wednesday, a significant boost in annual and quarterly terms, due largely to the reversal of 31 billion reais in impairments.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA reported a fourth quarter net income of 59.9 billion reais ($11.1 billion) on Wednesday, a significant boost in annual and quarterly terms, due largely to the reversal of 31 billion reais in impairments.

The impairment reversal was made to reflect new assumptions about crude prices, the company said.

($1 = 5.41 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More