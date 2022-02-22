Petrobras (PBR) to Sell Its Stake in Gulf of Mexico Assets

Oil major Petrobras PBR, which is owned by the Government of Brazil, announced the commencement of the non-binding phase to divest its entire stake in a joint venture company, MP Gulf of Mexico or MPGoM, which has interests in 14 offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

The desire to sell this stake in MP Gulf of Mexico, in which Petrobras holds the minority interest of 20% through its subsidiary Petrobras America, was initially declared in October 2021. The residual stake of 80% is owned by Murphy Exploration & Production.

This deal is in accordance with PBR’s portfolio management strategy and its plan to improve capital allocation while maximizing value. Last year, the company’s share of production from the fields was 10,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Petrobras further declared that prospective buyers who are qualified for this phase will be given a process letter comprising the thorough information about the company, along with instructions on the divestment procedure, as well as guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras S.A. is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation.

