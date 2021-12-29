Petrobras (PBR) to Sell Carmopolis Cluster to Carmo Energy

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras PBR recently decided to sell a group of onshore producing assets and associated infrastructure in the Sergipe Basin to Carmo Energy S.A. for $1.1 billion.

Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobas began divesting 11 mature fields in Sergipe during October 2020. The line-up comprises one of PBR's oldest and largest onshore assets in the South American country.

The 11 concessions of onshore producing fields, including integrated facilities, are known as the Carmópolis Cluster. All are located in several municipalities around the state of Sergipe. From January to November, the concessions produced 7600 barrels of oil per day, on average, and 43,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The Tecarmo canal port, the Bonsucesso-Atalaia oil pipeline, 11 oil treatment stations, a gas treatment station, and another 300 kilometers of pipeline infrastructure and production facilities are part of the selling package.

Per the terms of the deal, Carmo Energy will make a $275million down payment to PBR, followed with an amount of $550 million at the transaction's conclusion and another $275 million a year after the sale is complete. The deal is contingent on certain conditions, including National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency approvals (ANP).

PBR began production at Carmopolis in October 1963, making it one of the country's oldest fields. The hub is also the country's largest onshore development, with 1.76 billion barrels of oil equivalent in situ at the start.

Petrobras is involved in an extensive divestment program to pay off debt and free up capital for deepwater offshore projects. The latest transaction is in line with PBR’s portfolio optimization strategy as it focuses its resources on high-quality assets in deep and ultradeep waters, thus adding to its competitive edge over the years.

Earlier this year, Petrobras inked a deal to sell its overall stake in the Rabo Branco field to PetromProdução de Petróleo&Gás Ltda. (Petrom). The deal value of $1.5 million was deposited in a guarantee account in favor of PBR. Management confirms that the plan is consistent with its overall cost-reduction goal and capital-deployment efforts. The onshore field of Rabo Branco is located to the south of the Carmópolis field in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin of Sergipe.

