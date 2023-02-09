Petrobras (PBR) to Cut Diesel Prices by 9% Under New CEO

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras PBR, the state-run Brazilian oil company, recently announced a reduction in average refinery gate diesel prices by nearly 9%, with effect from Wednesday. This marks the first price cut under the leadership of the new CEO, Jean-Paul Prates. The diesel prices would be lowered to 4.10 reais (79 cents) per litre from 4.50 reais, in accordance with market expectations.

In recent years, Petrobras has followed global oil market trends in determining its domestic prices. However, some investors are concerned that the new CEO, Jean Paul Prates, may change Petrobras' fuel pricing policy. This is because President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has repeatedly criticized it in the past. The company explained that the price cut is aimed at "balancing" local and international markets, as gasoline prices remain unchanged.

The company’s move to lower diesel prices was expected due to the recent decline in global prices. An analyst, Pedro Shinzato, believes that international diesel prices have faced intense volatility since early 2022, and Petrobras is aligning with the downward trend in import parity due to lower international crack spreads.

According to Credit Suisse analyst Regis Cardoso, local diesel prices are now at a 6% premium over import parity prices, while gasoline prices trade at a 5% premium. However, ABICOM, the fuel importers’ association noted that the cut could have been smaller as global prices are now on the rise again, driven by optimistic expectations for rising demand in China.

Petrobras S.A., headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, is the largest integrated energy company in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America, engaging in activities such as oil exploration, exploitation, refining, processing, trading and transportation, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, and other energy-related activities.

