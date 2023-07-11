Petrobras (PBR) to Buy Assets After Decade-Long Divestitures

Petrobras ( PBR ), the state-owned oil and gas company of Brazil, is now planning to purchase assets following a decade-long divestiture of its oil blocks and refineries, per Bloomberg report.

Sergio Caetano Leite, the chief financial officer of Petrobras, stated in an interview that Petrobras could be prepared for an acquisition owing to reduced debt and improved cash flow. Leite said that Petrobras could "take a bigger step" now that it is supported by robust cash generation and low production costs.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Petrobras recorded (in May) gross debt of $53.3 billion, the lowest since 2010.

Last week, the company released its first benchmark-size bond deal in two years. Leite emphasized that despite PBR’s heightened interest in mergers and acquisitions, it is unlikely that the firm will issue a lot of bonds to finance acquisitions or increase investments. He added that the demand for last week’s issue indicated the possibility of further similar deals.

According to PBR’s CEO Jean Paul Prates, the company intends to launch more than a dozen production platforms in the pre-salt region by 2027. Petrobras also inked a natural gas purchase and sale agreement with Companhia de Gás de Pernambuco earlier this month.

