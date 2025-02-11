Petrobras (PBR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Petrobras (PBR) reached $14, with a +0.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 2.74% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.76% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.27%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.12 billion, showing a 22.08% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.58% higher. Petrobras presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Petrobras is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.38, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

