Petrobras (PBR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Petrobras (PBR) standing at $14.95, reflecting a +1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Petrobras will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.16 billion, indicating a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $94.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -43.54% and -8.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.68% lower. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.32 for its industry.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.23.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

