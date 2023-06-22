Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 24.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion, which would represent changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.66, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.