Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.56, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.72% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.17, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

