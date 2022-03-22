Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $13.75, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.5% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2433.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.02 billion, up 72.12% from the prior-year quarter.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.46% and +15.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.35% higher within the past month. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.59, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

