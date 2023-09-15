Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $15.20, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 11.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.66 billion, down 26.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion, which would represent changes of -33.65% and -21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.14, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

