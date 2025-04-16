Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) ended the recent trading session at $11.22, demonstrating a -0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 18.8% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 42.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.65 billion, down 13.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.01 per share and a revenue of $87.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.01% and -4.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.91% lower. Right now, Petrobras possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Petrobras is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

