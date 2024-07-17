Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $15.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 9.91% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 4.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.66 billion, indicating a 7.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $98.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.22% and -3.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.1% lower within the past month. Currently, Petrobras is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.36, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 228, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.