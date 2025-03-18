Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Petrobras (PBR) reached $13.88, with a -0.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 2.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.46% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 42.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.65 billion, indicating a 13.12% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $87.12 billion, indicating changes of +5.03% and -4.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher within the past month. Right now, Petrobras possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.15, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

