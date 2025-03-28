Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Petrobras (PBR) reached $14.38, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.7%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 6.51% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 42.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.65 billion, indicating a 13.12% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.13 per share and a revenue of $87.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.03% and -4.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. At present, Petrobras boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.52 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

