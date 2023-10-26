Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $15.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.18% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.76%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 4.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 39.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $26.83 billion, showing a 17.21% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $104.5 billion, which would represent changes of -27.6% and -16.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.17% higher. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

