Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $9.91, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 11.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 39.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.75 billion, up 2.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $115.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.16% and -7.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.45% lower. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.73, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

