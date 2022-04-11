Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $15.55, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 14.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 2433.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.02 billion, up 72.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.46% and +15.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.04, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

