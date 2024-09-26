Petrobras (PBR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Petrobras (PBR) ended the recent trading session at $14.56, demonstrating a -1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.81% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Petrobras will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 10.47% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $23.25 billion, showing a 9% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $94.76 billion, demonstrating changes of -36.6% and -7.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.54% lower. Currently, Petrobras is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.63.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.21.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.